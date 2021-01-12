Notable People of San Antonio 2020 portrait collection to be unveiled during DreamWeek

click image
For the ninth consecutive year, DreamWeek will celebrate the unveiling of its annual Notable People of San Antonio portrait collection, honoring the city's civic, cultural, business, religious and political leaders.
The 2020 collection, titled “A Collective Vision,” was created by lauded photographer Kevin G. Saunders. He created in the exhibit of black-and-white portraits in collaboration with DreamVoice President Shokare Nakpodia.
The nonprofit DreamVoice
facilitates DreamWeek, a weeklong series of events aimed at advancing tolerance, equality and diversity across cultures and communities.
"This is a signature, milestone event from my long career that I am proud to share with all of our community and beyond," Saunders said in a release. "San Antonio's 2020 Notable People are simply inspiring. I hope everyone enjoys the beauty of their spirits."
The 2020 honorees include Tobin Center for the Performing Arts CEO Michael Fresher, alt-country artist Garret T. Capps, Texas Public Radio CEO Joyce Slocum and retired Fiesta San Antonio Commission Executive Director Amy Shaw.
The Notable People exhibit will open in-person and virtually Thursday, January 14. The in-person exhibition at The Cube at the Brick Event Center in the Blue Star Arts Complex is free with a reception scheduled from 6-9 p.m.
Saunders will also be at the gallery from 6-9 p.m., January 15-20.
The virtual gallery can be viewed at either the project’s Facebook page
or Saunders’ website
.