Musical Bridges Around the World showcases pianist Leonardo Colafelice in free streaming concert
By Brianna Espinoza
Pianist Leonardo Colafelice, winner of the Bronze Medal and Audience Favorite Award at San Antonio’s Gurwitz 2020 International Piano Competition, is returning to the Alamo City virtually for a streaming solo performance.
The Italian native will be the spotlight performer of Musical Bridges Around the World's Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral on this iteration of their free virtual Sunday performances.
These musical evenings aim to merge historic architecture and the music of award-winning artists from around the world, and who better than a performer that locals already declared il favorito?
Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, January 24, YouTube, musicalbridges.org.
