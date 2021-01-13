Spurs will need to seek consistency from their backcourt in Thursday's matchup with the Rockets

click image Twitter / spurs

After a tumultuous off-season marked by the departure of head coach Mike D’Antoni to the Brooklyn Nets, general manger Daryl Morey to the Philadelphia 76ers, and superstar Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets return to the AT&T Center for a two-game stint against the Spurs, presumably with former league MVP James Harden in tow.The arrival of former All-Stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins has yet to boost the Rockets’ early season prospects in what looks to be another crowded Western Conference race.With point guard Derrick White recovering from a fractured toe, the Spurs continue to seek consistency from their backcourt.Expect another strong effort from reserve Patty Mills whose 27 points propelled San Antonio to a 116-113 victory over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Los Angeles earlier this month, halting a four-game skid for the Spurs.