Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Spurs will need to seek consistency from their backcourt in Thursday's matchup with the Rockets
Posted
By M. Solis
on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM
click image
After a tumultuous off-season marked by the departure of head coach Mike D’Antoni to the Brooklyn Nets, general manger Daryl Morey to the Philadelphia 76ers, and superstar Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets return to the AT&T Center for a two-game stint against the Spurs, presumably with former league MVP James Harden in tow.
The arrival of former All-Stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins has yet to boost the Rockets’ early season prospects in what looks to be another crowded Western Conference race.
With point guard Derrick White recovering from a fractured toe, the Spurs continue to seek consistency from their backcourt.
Expect another strong effort from reserve Patty Mills whose 27 points propelled San Antonio to a 116-113 victory over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Los Angeles earlier this month, halting a four-game skid for the Spurs.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 14, watch on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, broadcast, sports, basketball, Spurs, Rockets, NBA, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.