No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Spurs will need to seek consistency from their backcourt in Thursday's matchup with the Rockets

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM

click image TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
After a tumultuous off-season marked by the departure of head coach Mike D’Antoni to the Brooklyn Nets, general manger Daryl Morey to the Philadelphia 76ers, and superstar Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets return to the AT&T Center for a two-game stint against the Spurs, presumably with former league MVP James Harden in tow.

The arrival of former All-Stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins has yet to boost the Rockets’ early season prospects in what looks to be another crowded Western Conference race.



With point guard Derrick White recovering from a fractured toe, the Spurs continue to seek consistency from their backcourt.

Expect another strong effort from reserve Patty Mills whose 27 points propelled San Antonio to a 116-113 victory over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Los Angeles earlier this month, halting a four-game skid for the Spurs.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 14, watch on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Notable People of San Antonio 2020 portrait collection to be unveiled during DreamWeek Read More

  2. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  3. The San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will remain lit until Valentine's Day Read More

  4. Musical Bridges Around the World showcases pianist Leonardo Colafelice in free streaming concert Read More

  5. San Antonio's MLK Jr. March goes virtual for 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation