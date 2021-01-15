No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 15, 2021

Dear White People star Ashley Blaine Featherson giving Trinity's live-streamed MLK lecture

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge LARA SOLANKI / NETFLIX
  • Lara Solanki / Netflix
Though Trinity University's annual tradition of honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. with a public lecture is going virtual this year — and with some serious star power.

On Tuesday, January 19, the university's 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Lecture will feature keynote speaker Ashley Blaine Featherson, the actress and producer known for playing Joelle Brooks in critically acclaimed Netflix series Dear White People.



The lecture, sponsored by San Antonio's MLK Jr. Commission, is listed among the events included in thus year's DreamWeek schedule. The annual summit, which promotes tolerance and equality through discourse, is rooted in inspiration from the revered civil rights leader.

An actress, singer and producer, Featherson's big break came with her 2104 feature film debut, Dear White People. She reprises her role in Netflix's comedy-drama series of the same name, which debuted in 2017.

The series follows Black college students at an Ivy League university, focusing on a different character each episode while touching on issues of race relations.

Featherson also co-created Black & Sexy TV's romantic comedy series Hello Cupid.

Featherson's lecture will be livestreamed on Trinity's Tiger Network, Trinity's YouTube channel and the Tiger Network channel on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Free, 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, trinity.edu.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

