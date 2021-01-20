No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

San Antonio Zoo brings back petty AF fundraiser where you can name a cockroach after your ex

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
Plenty of us feel bitter about our exes, but how many of us feel bitter enough to name a cockroach after them?

Instead of moping around this Valentine's Day, folks can get their just desserts — and so can some hungry animals — as the San Antonio Zoo brings back its Cry Me A Cockroach! fundraiser for a second year.



As with last year, participants can drop $5 to name a cockroach after their ex, and the zoo will feed the insect to one of its animals as an enrichment treat. If that's not petty enough, you can claim naming rights to a rat for $25.

For 2021, the zoo also added a herbivore option. Those just not that mad at their ex — or who merely need to vent some frustration with lockdown roommates — can pitch in $5 to name veggies after them. Staff, of course, will feed the green vittles to one of the zoo's herbivorous residents.

On Sunday, February 14, the zoo will broadcast the feeding frenzy on social media so viewers can watch with glee as birds, mammals and reptiles chow down on dishes best served cold.

Last year's fundraiser netted $45,000 for the zoo on San Antonio's pettiness. After all the tension that built up in 2020, it may be able to rack up an even prettier penny this go-round.

