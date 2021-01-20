No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

San Antonio's Artpace screens 'performance trilogy' Tell Me When You Die in latest online event

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click image Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still. - FACEBOOK / EVENTBRITE
  • Facebook / Eventbrite
  • Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still.
You may not be able to visit in person, but Artpace is beaming the art directly to us with its latest online event.

On Thursday, the San Antonio arts residency program will host a free January 21 screening of Amber Bemak's and Nadia Granados' performance trilogy Tell Me When You Die on its YouTube channel.



Included in the trilogy are the films Tell Me When You Die (2015), Borderhole (2017) and Goodbye Fantasy (2019), which explore different dichotomies including the relationships between sex and death, nature and trash and vibrancy and stagnation. The trilogy is featured as part of Artpace's exhibition "After Carolee: Tender and Fierce," curated by Annette DiMeo Carlozzi.

Tell Me When You Die will first be screened at 5 p.m., with an encore scheduled for 7 p.m. Between the two screenings, Artpace will host a conversation between the films’ creators and Laura August.

A word to the wise: the trilogy contains nudity and graphic sexual content, so make sure kids are away from the screens for this one.

Free, 5-8 p.m., Thursday, January 21, YouTube, artpace.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's work returns to San Antonio's McNay in forthcoming exhibition Read More

  2. San Antonio Zoo brings back petty AF fundraiser where you can name a cockroach after your ex Read More

  3. Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art invites locals to drink and learn in virtual discussion of The Book of Tea Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs will face task of holding back Luka Doncic in Dallas Mavs matchup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation