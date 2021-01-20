San Antonio's Artpace screens 'performance trilogy' Tell Me When You Die in latest online event

click image
Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still.
You may not be able to visit in person
, but Artpace is beaming the art directly to us with its latest online event.
On Thursday, the San Antonio arts residency program will host a free January 21 screening of Amber Bemak's and Nadia Granados' performance trilogy Tell Me When You Die
on its YouTube channel
.
Included in the trilogy are the films Tell Me When You Die
(2015), Borderhole
(2017) and Goodbye Fantasy
(2019), which explore different dichotomies including the relationships between sex and death, nature and trash and vibrancy and stagnation. The trilogy is featured as part of Artpace's exhibition
"After Carolee: Tender and Fierce," curated by Annette DiMeo Carlozzi.
Tell Me When You Die
will first be screened at 5 p.m., with an encore scheduled for 7 p.m. Between the two screenings, Artpace will host a conversation between the films’ creators and Laura August.
A word to the wise: the trilogy contains nudity and graphic sexual content, so make sure kids are away from the screens for this one.
Free, 5-8 p.m., Thursday, January 21, YouTube, artpace.org.
