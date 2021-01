Our Lady of the Lake University honors San Antonio labor activist Emma Tenayuca with virtual event

click to enlarge Anne Lewis

Emma Tenayuca was an educator, labor organizer and a notable alumna of San Antonio's Our Lady of the Lake University.On Thursday evening, OLLU's Center for Mexican American Studies and Research will hold an online discussion of Tenayuca's legacy and the future of Latinas in labor activism. Center director Aimee Villarreal and Valerie Martinez, an assistant professor of history at the school, will host the talk.The free event will also feature labor organizer Linda Chávez-Thompson and historian Gabriela González, who wrote about Tenayuca and other female Mexican American activists in her bookTenayuca was best known for her organizing Latinx workers during the 1930s, which included leading the San Antonio pecan shellers strike of 1938.Tickets and more information for the virtual event are available on Eventbrite Free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, January 21, eventbrite.com