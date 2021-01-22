Friday, January 22, 2021
McNay Art Museum's new exhibition celebrates the Earth's most important liquid: water
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM
Everyone knows water is the natural resource every living thing needs to survive and the reason why major cities were founded near water sources. The McNay Art Museum definitely knows that, which is why it's celebrating the good ol’ H2O of San Antonio in its new exhibition "Water Marks: Images of Water.”
Nestled in the Lawson Print Gallery, "Water Marks" takes inspiration from the recent renewed interest in the San Antonio River Walk’s history and the art and architecture that lines it. Highlights from the exhibition include works by Vija Celmins, Isca Greenfield-Sanders and San Antonio artist Ivan McDougal, in mediums ranging from water color to photography.
"Water Marks" is on view now and will run through April 25, 2021, alongside the extended run of the "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" and the upcoming exhibition
"Limitless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art."
