No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

San Antonio Spurs' 2021 throwback jersey-inspired Fiesta medal is on sale now

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURSGIVE
  • Instagram / spursgive
The San Antonio Spurs' nonprofit has launched pre-sales for its 2021 Fiesta medal, which showcases the throwback Fiesta color jerseys the team released last fall.

Orders for the medals, which cost $10 apiece, began on Tuesday, January 19, and 100% of the proceeds will go to local youth through Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization for the NBA team.




Given the popularity of the Spurs' Fiesta regalia, this medal is sure to be considered a collectors item, especially since it won't melt away like H-E-B's tri-color Spurs sherbet.

The medal is available for pre-order through February 2 on SpursFanShop.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill Read More

  2. Some Capitol rioters wore apparel from these two San Antonio-based pro-military companies Read More

  3. McNay Art Museum's new exhibition celebrates the Earth's most important liquid: water Read More

  4. San Antonio jumps on meme train after photo of Bernie Sanders at Biden's inauguration goes viral Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo brings back petty AF fundraiser where you can name a cockroach after your ex Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation