San Antonio Spurs' 2021 throwback jersey-inspired Fiesta medal is on sale now

The San Antonio Spurs' nonprofit has launched pre-sales for its 2021 Fiesta medal, which showcases the throwback Fiesta color jerseys the team released last fall Orders for the medals, which cost $10 apiece, began on Tuesday, January 19, and 100% of the proceeds will go to local youth through Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization for the NBA team.Given the popularity of the Spurs' Fiesta regalia, this medal is sure to be considered a collectors item, especially since it won't melt away like H-E-B's tri-color Spurs sherbet The medal is available for pre-order through February 2 on SpursFanShop.com