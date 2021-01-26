No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Classic Theatre of San Antonio postpones Our Town due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 9:11 AM

COURTESY PHOTO / THE CLASSIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre
In light of the severity of the COVID-19 crisis in San Antonio, the Classic Theatre has opted to postpone its forthcoming outdoor production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town to later in the spring.

Originally scheduled for February, the production will now take place at the San Antonio Botanical Garden from May 6-23.



The company also revised the performance dates for the other entry in its season, Sophocles' Antigone. That production will now run from April 8-25 at the garden.

"As we continue to see numbers rise in San Antonio in relation to COVID, we feel it is in the best interest and safety of all to postpone Our Town until the spring," the theater said in an emailed announcement on Friday. "The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance."

As a COVID-19 safety measure, the Classic moved its 2020-2021 season outdoors. Last fall, the company performed Shakespeare's Macbeth at the Espee and Botanical Garden.

According to the emailed announcement, the Classic will honor tickets already purchased for Our Town. Theater staff will contact ticketholders to reschedule their dates.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

