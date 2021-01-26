Classic Theatre of San Antonio postpones Our Town due to COVID-19 safety concerns

-
Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre
In light of the severity of the COVID-19 crisis in San Antonio, the Classic Theatre has opted to postpone its forthcoming outdoor production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town
to later in the spring.
Originally scheduled for February, the production will now take place at the San Antonio Botanical Garden from May 6-23.
The company also revised the performance dates for the other entry in its season, Sophocles' Antigone
. That production will now run from April 8-25 at the garden.
"As we continue to see numbers rise in San Antonio in relation to COVID, we feel it is in the best interest and safety of all to postpone Our Town
until the spring," the theater said in an emailed announcement on Friday. "The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance."
As a COVID-19 safety measure, the Classic moved its 2020-2021 season outdoors
. Last fall
, the company performed Shakespeare's Macbeth
at the Espee and Botanical Garden.
According to the emailed announcement, the Classic will honor tickets already purchased for Our Town
. Theater staff will contact ticketholders to reschedule their dates.
