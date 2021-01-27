San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrates orchids in weekend-long event

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Roses are red, violets are blue … and orchids bloom in various colors depending on the region they grow in.
Many of these breathtakingly beautiful plants, including some rare species, will be on display during the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Orchid Weekend.
In partnership with the Alamo Orchid Society, the three-day event will allow guests to frolic through the flowers and buy their own orchids or other plants from vendors. For those who want to capture the experience, photo-ops with an Orchid Wall will take place in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory’s Exhibit Room.
Famously known as a finicky flower to maintain, the weekend will also include classes — for a separate fee — on how to keep an orchid alive for more than, say, a week or two.
Just because the event is outside, doesn’t mean COVID-19 etiquette should be forgotten, though. The garden’s safety policies can be reviewed on its website.
$12-$15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, January 31, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
