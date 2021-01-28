No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich appears in NBA video promoting COVID vaccinations

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich receives a COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service announcement. - SCREEN CAPTURE / NBA CARES
  • Screen Capture / NBA Cares
  • Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich receives a COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service announcement.
Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has had plenty to say about the pandemic and how certain elected officials have made a mess of the response. Now, he's got something to say about getting vaccinated.

Pop is featured in a new NBA public service video encouraging people to get inoculated once they're able to.



Footage shows the 72-year-old coach receiving a shot in his office, remarking that he didn't even feel the prick of the needle. Due to his age, he's considered at high risk for serious outcomes if he contracts COVID-19, and is eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1B of Texas' allocation plan.


"Science-wise, it's a no brainer," Popovich says in the clip. "It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again. Let's do this together."

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also participating in the league’s vaccine-education campaign.

