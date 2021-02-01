No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 1, 2021

San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosting drive-thru dinosaur experience through February

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Children look at one of the dinosaurs featured in the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit. - COURTESY / DINOSAUR DRIVE-THRU
  • Courtesy / Dinosaur Drive-Thru
  • Children look at one of the dinosaurs featured in the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit.
A new COVID-safe family experience has come roaring into the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot.

Dinosaur Drive-Thru, which opened last weekend, showcases 60 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs in a 45-minute audio tour that includes a trivia game. From the safety of their vehicles, visitors can feel the vibrations from the roar of a 40-foot-long T-Rex.



"During most of the pandemic, there’s not much for families to do. We really wanted our visitors to safely experience the excitement of what it would be like to go on a prehistoric safari," Dinosaur Drive-Thru owner Troy Diskin said in a release. "Instead of lions and tigers, we’re featuring T-Rexes and Raptors."

Winners of the trivia game will receive a free certificate. Visitors can also purchase souvenir bags and custom framed professional photos for keepsakes.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle and are available via dinosaurdrivethru.com. The show runs through February 21.

