San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosting drive-thru dinosaur experience through February

A new COVID-safe family experience has come roaring into the Six Flags Fiesta Texas parking lot.
Dinosaur Drive-Thru, which opened last weekend, showcases 60 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs in a 45-minute audio tour that includes a trivia game. From the safety of their vehicles, visitors can feel the vibrations from the roar of a 40-foot-long T-Rex.
"During most of the pandemic, there’s not much for families to do. We really wanted our visitors to safely experience the excitement of what it would be like to go on a prehistoric safari," Dinosaur Drive-Thru owner Troy Diskin said in a release. "Instead of lions and tigers, we’re featuring T-Rexes and Raptors."
Winners of the trivia game will receive a free certificate. Visitors can also purchase souvenir bags and custom framed professional photos for keepsakes.
Tickets are $49 per vehicle and are available via dinosaurdrivethru.com
. The show runs through February 21.
