Monday, February 1, 2021

Trinity professor discusses how a Homerian epic translates 'from stage to page' in upcoming lecture

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THOMAS JENKINS
  • Courtesy of Thomas Jenkins
How does one turn a 24-book Homerian epic into a one-person show?

With some determination and plenty of creativity, Lisa Petersen and Denis O’Hare did just that, bringing Homer’s Iliad to the stage.



In this online deep dive, Trinity University professor and Current contributor Thomas Jenkins dissects the way an alternate version of an Ancient Greek classic translates from text to a stage production that uses different solutions to produce not only a compelling retelling of the myth but also “an intense meditation on contemporary American society.”

Trinity actor and political science major Anthony Tresca will provide an assist as Jenkins shows how this tale of Trojans and the face that launched a thousand ships transforms from words on the page to an onstage performance.

Helmets and shields not included.

Free, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, Trinity University, Zoom, trinity.edu.

