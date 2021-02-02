Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Author Peniel E. Joseph to give an inside look at his groundbreaking book about Malcolm X and MLK Jr.
By Emily DiTomasso
on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
Named one of Time Magazine
’s Must-Read Books in 2020, The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
intertwines the stories of the two civil rights leaders, while analyzing the relationship between the men and reexamining how they shaped the movement and era they both helped define.
The San Antonio Museum of Art will host a virtual lecture with award-winning author Peniel E. Joseph during which he’ll discuss his book in depth.
Along with his joint professorship at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the history department of the University of Texas at Austin, Joseph is a frequent commentator on issues of race, civil rights and democracy.
$5-$10, 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 5, samuseum.org.
