Giddy-up along with the Alamo for daylong virtual celebration of all things cowboy
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM
Just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, the Alamo is hosting a cowboy- themed day for locals to enjoy online.
The day-long Alamo Roundup will include historic presentations about the weapons of the old West, games, cooking, branding and more.
No sign up or link is required — videos will be posted on the Alamo’s Facebook page
throughout the day.
Free, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, February 6, facebook.com/OfficialAlamo.
