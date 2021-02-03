On Monday, San Antonio Spurs will try to erase bad memory of their last matchup with the Warriors

click to enlarge Instagram / spurs

When the Spurs faced the Warriors earlier this season in San Francisco, basketball savant Stephen Curry put on a show, contributing a smooth 26 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists en route to a 121-99 blowout win. Point guard Dejounte Murray paced the Spurs with 22 points, in an otherwise lackluster effort for San Antonio.Following the game, Curry praised his young squad’s maturity, noting “the good teams can show it from time to time. The great teams have sustained excellence on both sides of the floor.”With an average minutes-weighted age of 26.8 years old, this season’s Spurs squad is the youngest of the Gregg Popovich era. As such, growing pains are expected as the team strives for “sustained excellence” on its home court.In the midst of maybe the best all-around season of his career, look for four-time All Star DeMar DeRozan to set the tone, especially if he can avoid early foul trouble and settle into a rhythm.