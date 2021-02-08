Monday, February 8, 2021
Public Theater of San Antonio announces encore performances of Thurgood
Kelly Merka Nelson
February 8, 2021
Good news for anyone that missed out on the Public Theater's most recent production
: Thurgood
, the one-man show about civil rights leader and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, is back for a series of encore shows.
In honor of Black History Month, Marc Pouhé will return in the titular role for four streaming performances starting this week. The play will be available to view on demand February 10 and 18, and at 7 p.m. on February 20 and 27.
Additional information can be found at the Public's website
.
