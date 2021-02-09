No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Artpace's postponed online screening of Tell Me When You Die rescheduled for Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM

Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still. - FACEBOOK / EVENTBRITE
  • Facebook / Eventbrite
  • Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still.
After a late-January postponement, Artpace has rescheduled its online screening of Amber Bemak's and Nadia Granados' performance trilogy Tell Me When You Die for for Thursday, February 11.

The screening ties in with Artpace's exhibition "After Carolee: Tender and Fierce," which pays tribute to late artist Carolee Schneeman. While in-person visitation is on hold, the show is available for viewing online.



Artpace rescheduled the screening after explaining in a Facebook post that it put the event on hold due to content guidelines on its streaming platforms that prohibit nudity and sexual content.

"This only underscores the connection between the film trilogy and the work of Carolee Schneemann which ... utilized her own nude body and sexual acts," the post reads. "Artpace wants to ensure that the films are able to be viewed without the threat of censorship at the best possible quality so that we may all absorb the significance of this artwork."

Attendees who register on Eventbrite will receive a Vimeo link for the films at 4 p.m. Thursday. They will remain available through 8 p.m. A conversation between Bemak, Granados and Laura August is scheduled on Zoom from 6-7 p.m.

Additional details and a virtual tour of "After Carolee" are available on Artpace's website.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tobin Center seeking San Antonio creators for its new teaching artist program Read More

  2. San Antonio icon and Adventure Time voice actress Polly Lou Livingston has died Read More

  3. New exhibition 'No Oceans Between Us' opens at San Antonio Museum of Art this week Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio announces encore performances of Thurgood Read More

  5. San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosting drive-thru dinosaur experience through February Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation