Artpace's postponed online screening of Tell Me When You Die rescheduled for Thursday

Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Goodbye Fantasy, 2019. Film still.
After a late-January postponement, Artpace has rescheduled its online screening of Amber Bemak's and Nadia Granados' performance trilogy Tell Me When You Die
for for Thursday, February 11.
The screening ties in with Artpace's exhibition "After Carolee: Tender and Fierce," which pays tribute to late artist Carolee Schneeman. While in-person visitation is on hold, the show is available for viewing online
Artpace rescheduled the screening after explaining in a Facebook post
that it put the event on hold due to content guidelines on its streaming platforms that prohibit nudity and sexual content.
"This only underscores the connection between the film trilogy and the work of Carolee Schneemann which ... utilized her own nude body and sexual acts," the post reads. "Artpace wants to ensure that the films are able to be viewed without the threat of censorship at the best possible quality so that we may all absorb the significance of this artwork."
Attendees who register on Eventbrite
will receive a Vimeo link for the films at 4 p.m. Thursday. They will remain available through 8 p.m. A conversation between Bemak, Granados and Laura August is scheduled on Zoom from 6-7 p.m.
Additional details and a virtual tour of "After Carolee" are available on Artpace's website
