Indie Lens Pop-Up film series continues with screening of new documentary Mr. SOUL!

Celebrate Black History Month by remembering one of the first television shows to showcase Black art and culture across the nation,The 2021 documentarycaptures the vibrancy and importance of the variety show, which for five years highlighted the Black Arts Movement when other media focused instead on inner-city poverty and violence.The free virtual screening comes the week before the documentary’s official broadcast premiere and is a part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series, presented by KLRN and Presa House Gallery.will be preceded by a screening of the short film “Birth of the Afro Beat,” and followed by a performance of San Antonio neo-soul band The Foreign Arm.