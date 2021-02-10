Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Rev up your Valentine's Day with the Pastie Pops' online burlesque extravaganza
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 9:09 AM
On Valentine’s, let the Pastie Pops knock your socks off with a virtual version of their annual Va-Va-Valentine burlesque and variety show.
Hosted by Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy, the sexy show features risqué performances by Jessabelle Thunder, Tito Bonito, Ruby Champagne, Chola Magnolia, Louisianna Purchase, Ginger Snaps, Natasha B. Capri, Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen and Mary Annette.
A mere $15 to watch, those looking to make their Valentine’s Day extra sexy can spend $50 on a VIP package that includes a limited edition “V-Day At Home” kit sponsored by the Sexology Institute.
$15-$50, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 14, eventbrite.com/e/pastie-pops-va-va-valentine-tickets-136908333511.
