Friday, February 12, 2021

San Antonio's Barshop JCC Jewish Film Festival pivots to streaming for 20th anniversary event

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Dave Davis in The Vigil - IFC MIDNIGHT
  • IFC Midnight
  • Dave Davis in The Vigil
If you're stumped about how to while away the freezing weekend indoors, the Barshop Jewish Community Center might just have you covered.

On Saturday, Barshop JCC's Jewish Film Festival returns for its 20th anniversary, screening 11 films that span a range of genres.



Rather than follow a strict schedule, the films will be available to stream on demand from February 13-20. Viewers can purchase tickets to stream them individually for $15, or an all-access pass for $120.

Featured films include Ophir award-winning drama Here We Are, the documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me and a slate of three shorts.

Horror fans can curl up with a blanket to watch The Vigil, Keith Thomas' buzzy debut feature, which made a splash on the festival rounds in 2019 and was picked up for U.S. distribution by IFC Midnight.

Set over the course of one night, The Vigil centers on Yakov (Dave Davis), who reluctantly accepts the duty to serve as an overnight shomer, keeping watch over a recently deceased community member. As the evening wears on, Yakov finds himself at odds with a dangerous supernatural entity.


"We selected a variety of films that cover wide-ranging topics from the Jewish community,” Sharon Teich, 2020-21 film festival co-chair, said in a statement. “We choose films that we hope will not only entertain, but will also be thought-provoking and spark conversation after you’re done watching. And this year’s choices should do just that."

$15-$120, February 13-20, jccsanantonio.org/film-festival.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

