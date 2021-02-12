San Antonio's Barshop JCC Jewish Film Festival pivots to streaming for 20th anniversary event

If you're stumped about how to while away the freezing weekend indoors, the Barshop Jewish Community Center might just have you covered.
On Saturday, Barshop JCC's Jewish Film Festival returns for its 20th anniversary, screening 11 films that span a range of genres.
Rather than follow a strict schedule, the films will be available to stream on demand from February 13-20. Viewers can purchase tickets to stream them individually for $15, or an all-access pass for $120.
Featured films include Ophir award-winning drama Here We Are, the documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me anda slate of three shorts.
Horror fans can curl up with a blanket to watch The Vigil, Keith Thomas' buzzy debut feature, which made a splash on the festival rounds in 2019 and was picked up for U.S. distribution by IFC Midnight.
Set over the course of one night, The Vigil centers on Yakov (Dave Davis), who reluctantly accepts the duty to serve as an overnight shomer, keeping watch over a recently deceased community member. As the evening wears on, Yakov finds himself at odds with a dangerous supernatural entity.
"We selected a variety of films that cover wide-ranging topics from the Jewish community,” Sharon Teich, 2020-21 film festival co-chair, said in a statement. “We choose films that we hope will not only entertain, but will also be thought-provoking and spark conversation after you’re done watching. And this year’s choices should do just that."