San Antonio Zoo shares adorable photos of animals enjoying the snow

Now THAT’S a snow plow! Reina and West are loving their first snow day! 🦏🦏🦏 pic.twitter.com/KRvdm4ddMS — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 15, 2021

Does anyone have experience putting mittens on a giraffe? If so, contact us ASAP pic.twitter.com/4oCfDESmeQ — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 15, 2021

Arizona’s trying to continue yesterday’s fun...just, you know...inside. Rain, snow, sleet, or shine - nothing’s gonna stop a cat’s love for boxes! pic.twitter.com/nhJy4FMjaN — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 15, 2021

It's not just local kids that are having a snow day: the animals at the San Antonio Zoo also got to enjoy the rare winter treat.Though the zoo is closed to the public Monday and Tuesday due to the inclement weather, some of its residents still got the opportunity to play in the snow — and show off on social media."Now THAT’S a snow plow! Reina and West are loving their first snow day!" the zoo posted , along with a photo of its two resident rhinos.The giraffes also came out to enjoy the white stuff.Not everyone was a fan of the snow, though. Arizona the jaguar decided enough was enough, and dragged her large cardboard box — a Valentine's Day gift — inside where it's warm.More snow day hijinks can be found on the zoo's Facebook Twitter and Instagram pages.