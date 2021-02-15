No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 15, 2021

San Antonio Zoo shares adorable photos of animals enjoying the snow

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM

click image TWITTER / SAN ANTONIO ZOO, AC SPECIALIST KERIAN
  • Twitter / San Antonio Zoo, AC Specialist Kerian
It's not just local kids that are having a snow day: the animals at the San Antonio Zoo also got to enjoy the rare winter treat.

Though the zoo is closed to the public Monday and Tuesday due to the inclement weather, some of its residents still got the opportunity to play in the snow — and show off on social media.



"Now THAT’S a snow plow! Reina and West are loving their first snow day!" the zoo posted, along with a photo of its two resident rhinos.


The giraffes also came out to enjoy the white stuff.


Not everyone was a fan of the snow, though. Arizona the jaguar decided enough was enough, and dragged her large cardboard box — a Valentine's Day gift — inside where it's warm.


More snow day hijinks can be found on the zoo's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

