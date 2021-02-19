Friday, February 19, 2021
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo reschedules again due to winter storm
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has again rejiggered its schedule
, this time due to the week's devastating winter storm, KENS5 reports
.
The reshuffling applies to all PRCA Rodeo and livestock events as well as musical performances, according to the news station.
The decision comes nearly three weeks after County Judge Nelson Wolff asked San Antonio Rodeo officials to delay the gathering
due to COVID numbers. At that time, Bexar County was still tallying some 1,400 new infections daily.
Rescheduled performances can be refunded at the point of purchase. Those with questions can call the ticket office at (210) 225-5851.
