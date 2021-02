Texas-born jeweler Mary Moody to donate proceeds from necklace to winter storm relief efforts

click to enlarge Courtesy Made By Mary

Custom jewelry company Made By Mary has announced a fundraising effort wherein proceeds of its hand-stamped For Texas Disc Necklace will be donated to the Texas Salvation Army and Feed the People Dallas Mutual Aid The necklace features a gold-filled round flat disc, with a hand-stamped outline of the Lone Star State, as well as a small heart shape. The disc hangs on a gold-tone cable chain.Made By Mary — founded by Texas native Mary Moody — will donate the proceeds of the $48 bauble this weekend, from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21.“Our heart aches for all the people affected by winter storm Uri,” the Made by Mary website states. "Texas, we love you & are sending all our love to those who have been impacted.”Both the Texas Salvation Army and Feed the People Dallas Mutual Aid are providing emergency relief to the families currently displaced by this week’s winter storm . By Thursday’s count, the storm has claimed at least 36 lives, and thousands more are still without power in the wake of record setting snow and ice.