San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates 40th anniversary with a new pop culture attraction

As part of its 40th birthday celebration, the San Antonio Museum of Art is debuting a new pop-up exhibition on Tuesday, February 23.The pop culture pop-up "Movie Metal" showcases life-size statues of beloved movie characters plus iconic vehicles from films and TV shows.Attendees can see Tony Stark's F-1 race car from, the Batmobile and Bat Cycle from the iconic 1966series starring Adam West, a DeLorean fromand more.Also on view are two 13.5-foot-tall statues of the Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, made from non-toxic and recycled materials, including a variety of car and motorcycle parts such as gears, spark plugs and nails.As part of the show, SAMA is holding an art contest for local students in grades K-12. Students may submit their own unique superhero illustration inspired by an object in SAMA's collection, with the chance to be displayed in the museum's Great Hall. Interested participants must submit their artwork online or via email by Monday, March 1."Movie Metal" is on view through April 11.