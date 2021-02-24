Wednesday, February 24, 2021
San Antonio Botanical Garden's Foodie Cinema returns with My Big Fat Greek Wedding
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Follow Toula Portokalos as she finds her first love and introduces him to her loud, intrusive and large Greek family in Joel Zwick’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the romantic comedy, based it on her own family and created a character who gains confidence throughout the film as she pushes her family’s cultural boundaries.
The movie, part of the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Foodie Cinema series, will be accompanied by a variety of Greek specialties including dolmas with tzatziki, homemade pita, spanakopita, moussaka braised lamb shank with kritharaki and a liquor-soaked bundt cake.
Wash it all down with the film-inspired Put Some Windex on It cocktail.
$45-$50, 6:30 p.m., sabot.org.
