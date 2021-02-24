No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

San Antonio Botanical Garden's Foodie Cinema returns with My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Warner Home Video
Follow Toula Portokalos as she finds her first love and introduces him to her loud, intrusive and large Greek family in Joel Zwick’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the romantic comedy, based it on her own family and created a character who gains confidence throughout the film as she pushes her family’s cultural boundaries.



The movie, part of the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Foodie Cinema series, will be accompanied by a variety of Greek specialties including dolmas with tzatziki, homemade pita, spanakopita, moussaka braised lamb shank with kritharaki and a liquor-soaked bundt cake.

Wash it all down with the film-inspired Put Some Windex on It cocktail.

$45-$50, 6:30 p.m., sabot.org.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

