San Antonio Public Library will go mad for pop culture for weekend-long event
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM
The San Antonio Public Library’s annual free celebration of all things pop culture is going online this year, but organizers promise it won’t be a watered-down experience.
The weekend-long event features a slate of panels by authors including San Antonio native — and child film star — Henry Thomas and award-winning science fiction visionary Martha Wells.
An online cosplay contest, gaming tourneys and even karaoke are also on tap.
There’s a little something for everyone: from a panel on fan fiction to a Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons film screening and one-shot game.
Geeks of all stripes should find something to love.
Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, guides.mysapl.org/popmadness.
