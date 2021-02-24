No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

San Antonio Public Library will go mad for pop culture for weekend-long event

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Dungeons & Dragons-themed movie Into the Dark Dungeon will screen during SAPL's Pop Madness - ZOMBIE ORPHEUS ENTERTAINMENT
  • Zombie Orpheus Entertainment
  • Dungeons & Dragons-themed movie Into the Dark Dungeon will screen during SAPL's Pop Madness
The San Antonio Public Library’s annual free celebration of all things pop culture is going online this year, but organizers promise it won’t be a watered-down experience.

The weekend-long event features a slate of panels by authors including San Antonio native — and child film star — Henry Thomas and award-winning science fiction visionary Martha Wells.



An online cosplay contest, gaming tourneys and even karaoke are also on tap.

There’s a little something for everyone: from a panel on fan fiction to a Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons film screening and one-shot game.

Geeks of all stripes should find something to love.

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, guides.mysapl.org/popmadness.

