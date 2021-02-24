San Antonio's Esperanza Center to present new episode of folk food and music series by Azul Barrientos

click to enlarge
Courtesy Noche Azul Sabor
Mother and daughter team at the helm of thriving Veracruz eatery Naku, Antojeria Huasteca, Abigail Sánchez Arellano and Yuritzi López Sánchez
Despite the continued aftermath of last week’s hellish winter storm, San Antonio-based musician Azul Barrientos will forge on with her Noche Azul concert series, giving the next iteration a cheffy twist.
Noche Azul Sabor will showcase traditional Mexican folk music and food, featuring the expertise of two chefs from Veracruz, Mexico. The mother and daughter team at the helm of thriving Veracruz eatery Naku, Antojeria Huasteca, Abigail Sánchez Arellano and Yuritzi López Sánchez, will join Barrientos with a demonstration of a traditional dish called Estrujadas con Cecina.
“Mexican food is as diverse as its music, from Yucantan's Cochinita Pibil and Sopa de Lima to Sinaloa’s Aguachiles,” Barrientos said in a release. “The ingredients, traditions, people, stories, recipes, and culture are so different, yet all part of the same tapestry.”
The upcoming episode of Noche Azul Sabor will showcase the Huapango music of the Totonacas indigenous communities that make up the Huasteca region of Mexico. Huapango sound is known for its rhythm, violin and falsetto style.
The event will be live-streamed via Facebook Live
and YouTube
this weekend, February 27 and 28. Saturday’s event will take place at 8 p.m. and will include English subtitles and commentary. Sunday’s stream, which will begin at 3 p.m., will be entirely in Spanish.
