San Antonio Spurs will face a well-armed Brooklyn Nets on March 1

After being thwarted by San Antonio’s celebrated Big Three on their way to NBA championships in 2005 and 2007 as a member of the Phoenix Suns, two-time MVP Steve Nash returns to the AT&T Center with an impressive trio of his own.As the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Nash’s embarrassment of riches includes two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, former league MVP James Harden, and seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, accompanied by a slew of expectations.The Nets have responded with the best record in the league against teams at .500 or above. Following a promising 2-0 start to this season’s Rodeo Road Trip, in which contests against the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks and Pacers were postponed when four Spurs tested positive for COVID-19, San Antonio continues to excel on the road while searching for a winning formula at home.They can expect little sympathy from Nash in what should be an intriguing test for the young Spurs.