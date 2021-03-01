San Antonio Botanical Garden starts off March by extending its weekday hours

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
Just as spring starts to make its return, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is extending its weekday hours.
Starting today, the garden will extend its evening hours, staying open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. With general admission, visitors are able to access the garden's 38 acres of greenery, with eye-catching pyramid greenhouses featuring plants from all over the world as well as areas featuring native Texas flora.
In addition to its core amenities, the garden's current exhibition OrigamiintheGarden²
is on display through May 1st. The outdoor sculptures
by Jennifer and Kevin Box show the elegant essence of the origami paper art form, made with museum quality metals.
“We know that our visitors and the residents of this beautiful city lead busy lives and understand that they need the flexibility to enjoy the Botanical Garden when it’s most convenient to them,” SABOT CEO Sabina Carr said in a press release. “By extending our hours, we’re meeting the community’s needs and providing the opportunity to connect with nature.”
Families also can check out the Family Adventure Garden's 15 fun spaces that allow unstructured playing and exploration.
The garden's weekend hours will remain the same, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can plan their trips to the garden at sabot.org
