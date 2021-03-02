No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Spurs' March 4 matchup with the Thunder will give a glimpse at San Antonio's evolving backcourt

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO SPURS
  • Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Back in January, when the Spurs and Thunder clashed in Oklahoma City, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV led all scorers with 24 points in a 112-102 victory for San Antonio.

Walker shared the offensive load with five other Spurs who scored in double figures, including Dejounte Murray who finished the night with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.



Murray has been a revelation for the Spurs this season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists, all while looking fully healthy for the first time in three seasons. His eight steals against the Golden State Warriors on February 8 sparked a signature win in which Murray also contributed 27 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists — and sank the game clinching jumper.

As stalwart Derrick White is integrated back into head coach Gregg Popovich’s starting rotation, San Antonio’s talented backcourt continues to evolve. With Murray at the reins and Walker in the wings, the future looks bright at the guard positions for the Spurs.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Fox Sports Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past Read More

  2. San Antonio Botanical Garden starts off March by extending its weekday hours Read More

  3. Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography Read More

  4. Contemporary Art Month returns with a distance-friendly format Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs will face a well-armed Brooklyn Nets on March 1 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation