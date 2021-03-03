Alamo Drafthouse keeping masks mandatory, will listen to 'CDC and medical experts, not politicians'

March 3, 2021
I hereby declare Alamo Drafthouse to be the official governing body of Texas. https://t.co/O8XraZ9XbF— Kay B (@StuddedCollar) March 3, 2021
Thank you @alamodrafthouse for not listening to the mass murder @GregAbbott_TX— Toast Jerviss (@Scorpio61064415) March 3, 2021
I am very proud that you will continue to enforce all of these rules
Sadly I still will not be going to a movie anytime soon but thank you! https://t.co/EnRBXGt3nS
When a saloon is more responsible than the governor. https://t.co/uZByWxqKot— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 3, 2021
If you go to the movies in Texas, this is why Alamo Drafthouse should get your business. https://t.co/DFT8k2gDhe— Ƒìղì ժҽ لօմҽɾ (@DunPlayin) March 3, 2021
