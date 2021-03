Alamo Drafthouse keeping masks mandatory, will listen to 'CDC and medical experts, not politicians'

click to enlarge Instagram / thehoneytrapperseries

Sorry anti-maskers — if you want to catch a flick during a pandemic, you gotta cover your mouth and nose.

I hereby declare Alamo Drafthouse to be the official governing body of Texas. https://t.co/O8XraZ9XbF — Kay B (@StuddedCollar) March 3, 2021

Thank you @alamodrafthouse for not listening to the mass murder @GregAbbott_TX

I am very proud that you will continue to enforce all of these rules

Sadly I still will not be going to a movie anytime soon but thank you! https://t.co/EnRBXGt3nS — Toast Jerviss (@Scorpio61064415) March 3, 2021

When a saloon is more responsible than the governor. https://t.co/uZByWxqKot — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 3, 2021

If you go to the movies in Texas, this is why Alamo Drafthouse should get your business. https://t.co/DFT8k2gDhe — Ƒìղì ժҽ لօմҽɾ (@DunPlayin) March 3, 2021

The Alamo Drafthouse isn't taking Gov. Greg Abbott's shit lying down.Unlike San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, which immediately caved and said it won't require customers to wear masks once Abbott rescinds the state mandate on March 10, the Drafthouse is maintaining its mandatory mask policy for both patrons and employees. It's also keeping up other safety measures it implemented during the pandemic.The theater chain didn't mince words in a statement posted to Twitter: "We arefollowing the guidance of the CDC and medical experts, not politicians. Right now, at what we hope is the beginning of the end of COVID, the health of our teams and guests remains this company's top priority."Whether or not Texans are on board with theaters showing indoor films during a pandemic, many expressed relief online that at least one corporation is sticking to its guns on safety. The Drafthouse's post quickly racked up more than 70,000 likes and myriad responses applauding the chain's decision.