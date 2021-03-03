Wednesday, March 3, 2021
San Antonio Zoo's whooping crane pair lays another egg
By Jada Teague
on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM
Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo whooping crane pair, Madison and Patty, has laid another egg, officials revealed Wednesday.
"We are eagerly awaiting to find out the viability of the egg, and are hopeful that we may get a 2nd!" the zoo stated in a post on Facebook
Last year, the zoo's cranes laid eggs in April and June
— their first after the opening of a new marshy habitat
The San Antonio Zoo has long played a vital part in whooping crane conservation. Although its species was brought back from the brink of near extinction, the crane is still one of the rarest birds in North America.
The habitat the zoo opened in 2019 is made up of grassy wetlands fed by well water that encourages breeding for the birds.
