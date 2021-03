San Antonio Zoo's whooping crane pair lays another egg

click image Facebook / San Antonio Zoo

whooping crane pair, Madison and Patty, has laid another egg, officials revealed Wednesday.









Last year, the zoo's cranes laid eggs in April and — their first after the opening of







"We are eagerly awaiting to find out the viability of the egg, and are hopeful that we may get a 2nd!" the zoo stated in a post on Facebook June — their first after the opening of a new marshy habitat for the birds

The San Antonio ZooThe San Antonio Zoo has long played a vital part in whooping crane conservation. Although its species was brought back from the brink of near extinction, the crane is still one of the rarest birds in North America.The habitat the zoo opened in 2019 is made up of grassy wetlands fed by well water that encourages breeding for the birds.