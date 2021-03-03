No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Slab Cinema features food films in new festival at San Antonio's The Good Kind

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge The film series starts with a screening of Babette's Feast. - THE CRITERION COLLECTION
  • The Criterion Collection
  • The film series starts with a screening of Babette's Feast.
With Women's History Month now in full force, Slab Cinema is honoring women chefs in a new festival featuring food films.

Presented in partnership with Southtown's The Good Kind restaurant and bar, the Foodie Film Fesxt focuses on the diversity of various countries and languages. The first half of the series is centered on women chefs, shining a light on Good Kind owner and chef, Tim McDiarmid.



The festival commences tonight with Babette's Feast, is the first Danish film to win the Best Foreign Language Oscar. The film will start at dusk.

The film series runs through the of April with other screenings including 
Like Water for Chocolate, Mostly Martha, The Lunchbox, Tampopo, Big Night, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Eat Drink Man Woman and I am Love.

Individual tickets are on sale for $8 dollars and table reservations range from $16-$32. Festival passes are available for access to all nine films. Seating is limited in order to maintain social distancing.

$8-$32, 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 21, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, slabcinema.com.

