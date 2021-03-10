CAM Perennial screenings at Blue Star Contemporary elevate outdoor movie night to new heights

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Contemporary Art Month
A still from Hugo Santana's "Uncertain Site" (2020).
For Contemporary Art Month’s Perennial exhibition, guest curator Doreen A. Rios has brought together a series of video works that are being shown in two outdoor screenings at Blue Star Contemporary.
The exhibition, titled “Here, the rivers run both ways,” explores the multidimensional concept of territory, expanding “on the notion of wandering, the intimate – yet collective – daydreaming and, of course, the cultural mythologies delineated by migration, gentrification, gender, and communication systems.”
The events split the exhibition into two chapters, “Territory as body” and “Territory as land,” with a unique slate of short video works centering on each theme. Featured pieces range in length from 10 seconds to 8 minutes, from artists Hedwige Jacobs, Heather Warren-Crow, Betelhem Makonnen, Patty Ortiz, Francis Almendarez, Hannah Spector, Julia Zipporah, Daniel Jackson, Karen Y. Martínez, Hugo Santana and Verónica Gaona.
Free, 6:30 p.m. Thursday March 11 and 18, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporaryartmonth.org.
