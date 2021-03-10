No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

New workshop series will show locals how to preserve their family history

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge In the workshop, attendees will learn how to preserve a variety of items, - COURTESY OF DONNA GUERRA
  • Courtesy of Donna Guerra
  • In the workshop, attendees will learn how to preserve a variety of items,
The first in a series of three workshops on community and family history preservation, the Museo del Westside and Esperanza Peace and Justice Community Archives present Historias Familiares, a virtual workshop on caring for family photographs, documents and memories.

Attendees will learn practical, budget-conscious solutions for taking care of family historical materials by certified archivist and Museo del Westside co-curator Donna Guerra.



The workshop will include guidance for protective storage of a wide assortment of archival materials, including photographs, documents, leather items, clothing and digital files.

Those who sign up beforehand will receive a three-minute window at the workshop to showcase an item and receive advice on how to best care for it. San Antonians can either tune in to the workshop on Zoom or watch via Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

Free, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, bit.ly/HistoriasFamiliares.

