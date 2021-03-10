No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Solve the Scranton Strangler case as part of Office-themed parody at San Antonio's Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge The authorized parody takes place as an outdoor walking tour. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • The authorized parody takes place as an outdoor walking tour.
Gather your thinking caps and be ready to laugh as The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody enlists your help in identifying the Scranton Strangler.

The Tobin Center is hosting an authorized parody event that allows fans to help Michael Scott solve a murder mystery.



Based on hit TV show The Office, the live theatrical parody will be an outdoor, socially distanced walking tour. Groups of up to 30 will pass through five walkable locations to see — and maybe investigate — favorite show characters including Dwight, Pam, Jim and more.

Visitors will try to catch the Scranton Strangler by utilizing their detective skills, finding clues, planting evidence and discovering red herrings.

The 90-minute show with locally cast actors will take place Tuesdays through Sundays March 10-28.

$39.50-$44.50, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays March 10-28, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

