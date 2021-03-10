No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Spurs welcoming fans back to AT&T Center on Friday for game against Orlando Magic

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
The Spurs welcome fans back to the AT&T Center for the first time in over a year on Friday night when they take the court against former Texas Longhorn Mo Bamba and the Orlando Magic.

San Antonio joins 14 other NBA franchises to have fans in attendance, with a reduced capacity of 3,200 Spurs faithful. Prior to arrival, fans are required to complete a mobile health screening and temperatures will be checked at the door. Upon entry, attendees must wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and can expect a cashless and touchless experience facilitated through the team’s app and upgraded Wi-Fi.



On the court, the Spurs have weathered COVID-19 protocols with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks and tight losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

A matchup against an Orlando team currently outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture presents another opportunity to improve San Antonio’s spotty home record.

8 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Fox Sports Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Wildlife viewing blinds at Phil Hardberger Park combine public art with appreciation of nature Read More

  2. San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past Read More

  3. Nurtured with faith, a community garden in San Antonio springs back from the devastating winter storm Read More

  4. CAM Perennial screenings at Blue Star Contemporary elevate outdoor movie night to new heights Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates 40th anniversary with a new pop culture attraction Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation