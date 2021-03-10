Wednesday, March 10, 2021
The Spurs welcoming fans back to AT&T Center on Friday for game against Orlando Magic
By M. Solis
on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM
The Spurs welcome fans back to the AT&T Center for the first time in over a year on Friday night when they take the court against former Texas Longhorn Mo Bamba and the Orlando Magic.
San Antonio joins 14 other NBA franchises to have fans in attendance, with a reduced capacity of 3,200 Spurs faithful. Prior to arrival, fans are required to complete a mobile health screening and temperatures will be checked at the door. Upon entry, attendees must wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and can expect a cashless and touchless experience facilitated through the team’s app and upgraded Wi-Fi.
On the court, the Spurs have weathered COVID-19 protocols with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks and tight losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.
A matchup against an Orlando team currently outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture presents another opportunity to improve San Antonio’s spotty home record.
8 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Fox Sports Southwest.
