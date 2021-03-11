Thursday, March 11, 2021
KLRN and Presa House team for screening of new documentary on bias in facial recognition algorithms
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM
click to enlarge
-
7th Empire Media
-
The documentary Coded Bias will be screened online for free on March 14.
The Indie Lens Pop-Up Series — presented by ITVS, Independent Lens, KLRN and Presa House Gallery — continues with an online screening
of the documentary Coded Bias
, made by award-winning filmmaker Shalini Kantayya.
The film follows computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, who realized that facial recognition technology failed to accurately detect dark-skinned faces or those of women. Following this discovery, Buolamwini formed the Algorithmic Justice League, a group pioneered by women with the goal of exposing the widespread underlying biases in everyday technology.
After the screening is a showing of “The History of White People in America,” an official selection of the 2020 PBS Short Film Festival that follows the story of an interracial couple in the decades after Bacon’s Rebellion.
Free, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, online event, virtual event, Coded Bias, Independent Lens, PBS, Indie Lens Pop-Up Series, Presa House Gallery, ITVS, KLRN, documentary, algorithms, facial recognition, The History of White People in America, Joy Buolamwini, Algorithmic Justice League, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.