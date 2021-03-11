No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

KLRN and Presa House team for screening of new documentary on bias in facial recognition algorithms

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge The documentary Coded Bias will be screened online for free on March 14. - 7TH EMPIRE MEDIA
  • 7th Empire Media
  • The documentary Coded Bias will be screened online for free on March 14.
The Indie Lens Pop-Up Series — presented by ITVS, Independent Lens, KLRN and Presa House Gallery — continues with an online screening of the documentary Coded Bias, made by award-winning filmmaker Shalini Kantayya.

The film follows computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, who realized that facial recognition technology failed to accurately detect dark-skinned faces or those of women. Following this discovery, Buolamwini formed the Algorithmic Justice League, a group pioneered by women with the goal of exposing the widespread underlying biases in everyday technology.



After the screening is a showing of “The History of White People in America,” an official selection of the 2020 PBS Short Film Festival that follows the story of an interracial couple in the decades after Bacon’s Rebellion.

Free, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up.

