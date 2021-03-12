New open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring

click image Instagram / fridakahlo

Frida Kahlo's "Autorretrato con mono."

Artist Frida Kahlo’s love of nature played a key influence on her work, and the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s planned “Frida Kahlo Oasis” exhibit will explore that connection this spring.The exhibit — which opens May 8 — will include marigolds, elephant ears, agave and bougainvillea in an area shaded by oak trees. The display will recreate elements of Kahlo’s lush garden at Casa Azul, the Mexico City home she shared with husband Diego Rivera.The garden will also feature monumental animals that often recurred in Kahlo’s work, including a hummingbird and a monkey.“Frida Kahlo had a deeply rooted connection with the natural world, which was shown consistently in her incredible story, home, garden and mesmerizing artwork,” Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said in a statement. “Through this one-of-a-kind open-air exhibition, the Botanical Garden wishes to inspire visitors and spark their own connection to nature as they are immersed by the many plants and landmarks from Kahlo’s life.”The “Frida Kahlo Oasis” exhibit will run through November 2. Throughout its residency, the garden will host art history lectures, cocktail and culinary workshops and other events inspired by the exhibit.