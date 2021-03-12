Program that allows kayaking on San Antonio River Walk now available year-round

click image
Local adventure outfitter Mission Kayak has negotiated to make excursions along the business district of the San Antonio River Walk available all year long, according to a social media announcement from the company.
“After 2 long months of negotiations between City of San Antonio, Go Rio (the river barge comany [sic]) and Mission Kayak an agreement had been made to keep kayaking open on the Riverwalk year round,” a Friday Facebook post read.
San Antonio Riverwalk Kayaking is now open YEAR ROUND!!!
**Reservations are still required**
The company will continue to offer weekend kayak tours from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The program was initiated in October
of last year as a limited-time opportunity, and has gained popularity since its inception.
To take part, kayakers are required to make a reservation, which cost $60 for two hours. The rental cost includes the kayak, paddle, life jacket, river shuttle and tour guide, for those who choose the guided-trip option.
River visitors can also choose to launch their own kayak and supply their own paddle and life jacket, however a reservation is still required. That option runs $15.
More information on River Walk kayak tours are available at the Mission Kayak website.
