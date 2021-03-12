No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

Program that allows kayaking on San Antonio River Walk now available year-round

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM

click image Local adventure outfit Mission Kayak now offers excursions along the business district of the San Antonio River Walk all year long, - FACEBOOK / MISSION KAYAK
  • Facebook / Mission Kayak
  • Local adventure outfit Mission Kayak now offers excursions along the business district of the San Antonio River Walk all year long,
Local adventure outfitter Mission Kayak has negotiated to make excursions along the business district of the San Antonio River Walk available all year long, according to a social media announcement from the company.

“After 2 long months of negotiations between City of San Antonio, Go Rio (the river barge comany [sic]) and Mission Kayak an agreement had been made to keep kayaking open on the Riverwalk year round,” a Friday Facebook post read.



San Antonio Riverwalk Kayaking is now open YEAR ROUND!!! **Reservations are still required** After 2 long months of...

Posted by Mission Kayak on Friday, March 5, 2021


The company will continue to offer weekend kayak tours from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The program was initiated in October of last year as a limited-time opportunity, and has gained popularity since its inception.

To take part, kayakers are required to make a reservation, which cost $60 for two hours. The rental cost includes the kayak, paddle, life jacket, river shuttle and tour guide, for those who choose the guided-trip option.

River visitors can also choose to launch their own kayak and supply their own paddle and life jacket, however a reservation is still required. That option runs $15.

More information on River Walk kayak tours are available at the Mission Kayak website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. KLRN and Presa House team for screening of new documentary on bias in facial recognition algorithms Read More

  2. New workshop series will show San Antonio residents how to preserve their family history Read More

  3. Solve the Scranton Strangler case as part of Office-themed parody at San Antonio's Tobin Center Read More

  4. The Spurs welcoming fans back to AT&T Center on Friday for game against Orlando Magic Read More

  5. After last year’s cancelation, Contemporary Art Month moves forward in safe environment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation