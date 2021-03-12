No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

SOLI Chamber Ensemble's latest concert is all about electricity

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge SOLI's upcoming concert will feature three world premieres. - COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
  • SOLI's upcoming concert will feature three world premieres.
SOLI Chamber Ensemble is joined by Grammy-winning electric guitarist D.J. Sparr for a virtual performance in which “phasing, loops and funk meet rock, flavors of jazz and contemporary classical harmonies to bring electrifying energy to the ear.”

The concert, titled Electrified Air, will be free to view on SOLI’s YouTube channel.



Following the group’s usual modus operandi, SOLI will perform three world premieres on the program: Anthony Joseph Lanman’s Hammer and Nail, Olivia Kieffer’s A Singing Planet and a piece the ensemble commissioned from Sparr, A Bell Outside a Bell Inside a Bell.

SOLI’s Ertan Torgul will get particularly into the rock ’n’ roll spirit for Sparr’s Vim-Hocket, Calm, eschewing his usual violin for an electric version of the instrument.

Free, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, YouTube, solichamberensemble.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. KLRN and Presa House team for screening of new documentary on bias in facial recognition algorithms Read More

  2. New workshop series will show San Antonio residents how to preserve their family history Read More

  3. Solve the Scranton Strangler case as part of Office-themed parody at San Antonio's Tobin Center Read More

  4. The Spurs welcoming fans back to AT&T Center on Friday for game against Orlando Magic Read More

  5. CAM Perennial screenings at Blue Star Contemporary elevate outdoor movie night to new heights Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation