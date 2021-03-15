Monday, March 15, 2021
San Antonio Zoo brings fantasy to life with new Dragon Forest attraction
By Jada Teague
Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM
Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
Dragon Forest is open through October.
Locals can make their fantasies a reality with a brand new attraction at the San Antonio Zoo.
In Dragon Forest, which opened on March 12, visitors journey through a medieval kingdom and meet its 15 resident dragons.
Embracing the renaissance faire spirit, Dragon Forest has great food like turkey legs, kettle corn and Bavarian nuts on offer, as well as Butter Beer and Dragon's Blood to drink.
Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
In addition to its titular dragons, Dragon Forest will have Butter Beer and other drinks and eats on offer.
Dragon Forest is open on select days through the end of October. The Dragon Forest Standard ticket is $10 dollars per guest and sold separately from zoo admission. Members can purchase the standard ticket for a discounted price of $8.
For the full Dragon Forest and zoo experience, guests can purchase a combo ticket for $38.99 for adults and $34.99 for children.
Tickets and information can be found on the zoo's website
