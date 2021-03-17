Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Femme Frontera Film Showcase connects San Antonio viewers to diverse filmmakers
By Cristela Jones
on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM
Vimeo / Ebony Marie Bailey
Ebony Bailey's "Jamaica y Tamarindo" is one of seven short films to be featured in the program.
The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center along with the Latino Collection Resource Center at the San Antonio Public Library’s Central branch are bringing the 5th Annual Femme Frontera Filmmaker Showcase back as a streaming event.
The showcase and Q&A will feature seven short films from filmmakers around the world that highlight the stories of underrepresented communities, including works by Morningstar Angeline, Ebony Bailey, Jackie Barragan, Karolina Esqueda, Celina Galacia, Xochitl Rodriguez and Amada Torruella.
Whether you tune in to watch “Oda a los Frijoles” by Karolina Esqueda or “Los Amuletos Migran” by Amanda Torruella, the powerful themes of cultura, death, immigration and family are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Free, 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, esperanzacenter.org.
