Wednesday, March 17, 2021

San Antonio Zoo takes custody of confiscated tiger cub and bobcat

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge The zoo is providing a temporary home for a tiger cub snd bobcat confiscated by BCSO. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • The zoo is providing a temporary home for a tiger cub snd bobcat confiscated by BCSO.
The San Antonio Zoo has taken in a tiger cub and bobcat that were confiscated by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The zoo estimates the tiger is roughly 14 weeks of age and the bobcat is around 5 years old. It will provide safe housing and veterinarian care for both animals until it receives further instructions from BCSO.



According to a release, the zoo's animal care and veterinarian staff visually assessed both animals and found them to be in poor condition, which they said is likely due to malnutrition and poor general care.

"Illegal animal trafficking is a global problem, and obviously San Antonio is not immune to this," President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.

"We're grateful to Sheriff [Javier] Salazar, his officers, Animal Care Services and San Antonio Police for their work on these cases and for aggressively prosecuting those committing animal cruelty in our community."

