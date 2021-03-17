Wednesday, March 17, 2021
San Antonio Zoo takes custody of confiscated tiger cub and bobcat
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:49 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
-
The zoo is providing a temporary home for a tiger cub snd bobcat confiscated by BCSO.
The San Antonio Zoo has taken in a tiger cub and bobcat that were confiscated by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
The zoo estimates the tiger is roughly 14 weeks of age and the bobcat is around 5 years old. It will provide safe housing and veterinarian care for both animals until it receives further instructions from BCSO.
According to a release, the zoo's animal care and veterinarian staff visually assessed both animals and found them to be in poor condition, which they said is likely due to malnutrition and poor general care.
"Illegal animal trafficking is a global problem, and obviously San Antonio is not immune to this," President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
"We're grateful to Sheriff [Javier] Salazar, his officers, Animal Care Services and San Antonio Police for their work on these cases and for aggressively prosecuting those committing animal cruelty in our community."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Zoo, zoo, tiger cub, tiger, bobcat, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, BCSO, animal trafficking, exotic animals, confiscated, confiscated animals, wild animals, illegal pet trade, illegal animal trafficking, Tim Morrow, animal rescue, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.