Tobin Center launches program to fund internships at Bexar County nonprofit arts organizations

The Tobin Center has launched a new internship grant program under its GenerationNEXT education initiative program.
Under the banner of its GenerationNEXT education initiatives program, the Tobin Center has launched a program to provide funding for undergraduate internships in Bexar County.
For the annual Bexar County Arts Internship Program
, the Tobin Center will select 10 nonprofit arts organizations to receive funds for one undergrad to help with special projects in the summer season. The grant provides $3,500 to each organization for a 10-week internship. This summer's internships will run June 7 through August 13.
Organizations are eligible to apply for the grant if they are located in the Bexar County area, have been operating for at least five years, remain viable financially, operate with working board of directors and have a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) status.
Selections will be made based on comprehensive and detailed explanations of work assignments planned for the selected intern.
The deadline to apply for the 2021 Bexar Country Arts Internship Program is March 29 at 5 p.m. The application can either be completed online
or downloaded as a document that can be printed and mailed to the Tobin Center Main Offices at 115 Auditorium Circle.
Guidelines, applications and other information can be found at the Tobin Center's website
.
