No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 19, 2021

San Antonio Book Festival will feature authors Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah (left to right) are among the authors appearing at the 2021 San Antonio Book Festival. - COURTESY PHOTOS / SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy Photos / San Antonio Book Festival
  • Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah (left to right) are among the authors appearing at the 2021 San Antonio Book Festival.
This year's San Antonio Book Festival will remain an online affair, but that doesn't diminish the star power of the event, which will feature authors ranging from Chicano lit luminary Sandra Cisneros to science fiction powerhouse Jeff VanderMeer.

The online festival will take place April 9-11 and include a lineup of 200 local, regional and national authors with programming geared toward readers of every age group. Among the other writers slated to appear are Nic Stone, author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling young-adult book Dear Martin, and Kristin Hannah, best-selling author of the The Four Winds, a novel set in Texas during the Great Depression.



Due to the pandemic, this is the second year the San Antonio Book Festival has been held as a virtual event.

The 2021 event has also added its first lit crawl, a virtual block party for book lovers. The gathering will feature a conversation with the minds behind Notes from the Bathroom Line: A Conversation with the Funniest Women in Comedy, an anthology about some of the world’s top female comedians, plus a cocktail demo.

A full list of the 2021 San Antonio Book Festival’s participating authors is available online. Registration is free via the festival's website.

Locally owned retailer Nowhere Bookshop will serve as the official bookseller for the festival.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over Read More

  2. Tobin Center launches program to fund internships at Bexar County nonprofit arts organizations Read More

  3. La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle Read More

  4. Femme Frontera Film Showcase connects San Antonio viewers to diverse filmmakers Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo brings fantasy to life with new Dragon Forest attraction Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation