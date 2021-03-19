San Antonio Book Festival will feature authors Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photos / San Antonio Book Festival
-
Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah (left to right) are among the authors appearing at the 2021 San Antonio Book Festival.
This year's San Antonio Book Festival will remain an online affair, but that doesn't diminish the star power of the event, which will feature authors ranging from Chicano lit luminary Sandra Cisneros to science fiction powerhouse Jeff VanderMeer.
The online festival will take place April 9-11 and include a lineup of 200 local, regional and national authors with programming geared toward readers of every age group. Among the other writers slated to appear are Nic Stone, author of the No. 1 New York Times
best-selling young-adult book Dear Martin
, and Kristin Hannah, best-selling author of the The Four Winds
, a novel set in Texas during the Great Depression.
Due to the pandemic, this is the second year the San Antonio Book Festival has been held as a virtual event.
The 2021 event has also added its first lit crawl, a virtual block party for book lovers. The gathering will feature a conversation with the minds behind Notes from the Bathroom Line: A Conversation with the Funniest Women in Comedy
, an anthology about some of the world’s top female comedians, plus a cocktail demo.
A full list of the 2021 San Antonio Book Festival’s participating authors is available online
. Registration is free via the festival's website
.
Locally owned retailer Nowhere Bookshop
will serve as the official bookseller for the festival.
