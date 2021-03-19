No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 19, 2021

San Antonio Spurs' Murray and Hornets' Rozier poised for repeat of last matchup in Monday's game

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM

The Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 22.
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 22.
Despite adding leading Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball to their roster, expectations were low for the Charlotte Hornets heading into the regular season.

Ball’s gifted passing game, paired with inspired play from former Celtics Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, has helped turn things around for a Hornets squad that has already reeled off wins against the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Buck and Golden State Warriors.



When the Spurs and Hornets faced off in Charlotte back in February, Rozier went off for 33 points, while Dejounte Murray paced San Antonio with 26 points and 12 rebounds in route to a convincing 122-110 victory.

Monday night’s contest at the AT&T Center kicks off a nine-game homestand for the Spurs that, outside of a two-game set with the Los Angeles Clippers, comes against sub-par competition.

A surge at home could prove pivotal for the Spurs in what is sure to be another congested Western Conference playoff race.

$15-$239, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Fox Sports Southwest.

