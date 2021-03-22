No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

Pearl Brewery launches studio space for creative content creation in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Pearl Studio is fully equipped for photo and video shoots. - COURTESY OF PEARL STUDIO
  • Courtesy of Pearl Studio
  • Pearl Studio is fully equipped for photo and video shoots.
Individuals or businesses with creative needs are now able to take advantage of Pearl Studio, a new content-creation center in San Antonio.

Located at Pearl Brewery, Pearl Studio is a one-stop shop for photo and video production, with various equipment such as backdrops, paper rolls, c-stands, changing rooms, speakers and more in its 900+ square foot space. In addition to renting the space, Pearl Studio offers services including creative content development and brand consultation, as well as access to professional photographers, videographers and other creative professionals.



"We are thrilled to debut Pearl Studio, which will generate multi-use seasonal narrative content for Pearl, its tenants, partners, and third-party clients," Pearl's Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso said in a press release. "With in-house experts and a roster of fully-vetted photographers, videographers, and designers, Pearl Studio acts as a liaison to connect brands with tailored talent and dynamic content."

Pearl Studio is located at 300 E. Grayson, Suite 100. Additional information, rental booking and COVID-19 safety protocols can be found at Pearl Studio's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Book Festival will feature authors Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs' Murray and Hornets' Rozier poised for repeat of last matchup in Monday's game Read More

  3. San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over Read More

  4. New open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo brings fantasy to life with new Dragon Forest attraction Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation