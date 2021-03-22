Pearl Brewery launches studio space for creative content creation in San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Pearl Studio
-
Pearl Studio is fully equipped for photo and video shoots.
Individuals or businesses with creative needs are now able to take advantage of Pearl Studio, a new content-creation center in San Antonio.
Located at Pearl Brewery, Pearl Studio is a one-stop shop for photo and video production, with various equipment such as backdrops, paper rolls, c-stands, changing rooms, speakers and more in its 900+ square foot space. In addition to renting the space, Pearl Studio offers services including creative content development and brand consultation, as well as access to professional photographers, videographers and other creative professionals.
"We are thrilled to debut Pearl Studio, which will generate multi-use seasonal narrative content for Pearl, its tenants, partners, and third-party clients," Pearl's Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso said in a press release. "With in-house experts and a roster of fully-vetted photographers, videographers, and designers, Pearl Studio acts as a liaison to connect brands with tailored talent and dynamic content."
Pearl Studio is located at 300 E. Grayson, Suite 100. Additional information, rental booking and COVID-19 safety protocols can be found at Pearl Studio's website
.
